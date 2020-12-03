Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,924 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 127.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after buying an additional 665,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 759,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 496,550 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 109,074 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 69,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.