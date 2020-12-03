Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,472 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Big Lots worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Big Lots by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth $90,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIG opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.47. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

