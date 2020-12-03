Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $95,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $22.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,019.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

