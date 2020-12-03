Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 69,869 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $94.70 on Thursday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,457 shares of company stock worth $5,311,261. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

