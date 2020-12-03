LPL Financial LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.08% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JXI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 24,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $64.27.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

