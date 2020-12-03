Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Echo Global Logistics worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECHO shares. BidaskClub cut Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

