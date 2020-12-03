Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,887 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 139.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 579,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 337,727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UE opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

