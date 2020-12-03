M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Stock Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,415 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of M/I Homes worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after buying an additional 363,368 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,126,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 28.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 392,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 87,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

MHO stock opened at $42.84 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $49.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

