Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Zymeworks worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 39,334 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 11.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $55.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

