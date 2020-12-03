Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,896 Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Madison Square Garden worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,660,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth $87,469,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the second quarter worth $57,336,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the second quarter valued at $51,675,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,811,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSG opened at $172.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.66 and a beta of 0.87. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52 week low of $182.47 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.81.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

