Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $245,000.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 30,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $921,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 12,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,618 shares of company stock worth $11,295,105. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

