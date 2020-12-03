Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of M.D.C. worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $45.80 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 23,729 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,129,737.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,492.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.