Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $1,576,130.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,687,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,666 shares of company stock worth $9,230,236. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.46.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.