Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,617 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,121,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,684,000 after buying an additional 534,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 80.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 329,538 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 393.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 354,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 282,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 98.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 522,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 259,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDM opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

