Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 66.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $54.90 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

