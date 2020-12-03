RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,204 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of RadNet worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of RadNet by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 74.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

RadNet stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $983.15 million, a PE ratio of -70.52 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.68 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,750.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,419.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RDNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

