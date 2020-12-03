Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,442 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of S&T Bancorp worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,096,000 after buying an additional 48,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 115.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 298,571 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 20.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STBA. ValuEngine raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&T Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

STBA stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $917.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $41.53.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

