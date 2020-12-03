Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 134.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Atreca worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Atreca by 88.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atreca in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 142.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atreca alerts:

BCEL stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Atreca, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

In other Atreca news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,177.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $132,696.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $55,227.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,022 shares of company stock valued at $787,758 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.