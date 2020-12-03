Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Brady worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 87.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 895,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,949,000 after acquiring an additional 418,823 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,010,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Brady by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 98,195 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,363,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Brady by 104.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 46,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti upped their target price on Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE BRC opened at $44.42 on Thursday. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. Research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $910,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

