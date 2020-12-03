Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 87.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 303,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Renasant during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.40. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

