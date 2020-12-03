LPL Financial LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,120 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 319,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,227,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 459,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 159,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000.

VVR stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

