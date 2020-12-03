Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 122.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10,758.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

