LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.50.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $10,888,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $418.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $435.26.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

