LPL Financial LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 143.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,414,000 after purchasing an additional 504,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,861,000 after buying an additional 84,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after buying an additional 167,816 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 43,183 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $11,337,000.

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $56.27 on Thursday. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51.

