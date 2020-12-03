LPL Financial LLC Acquires 60,723 Shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 326.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAAU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF by 110.1% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 678,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 355,618 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 71,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 57,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 38,131 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000.

NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

