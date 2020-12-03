LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,733 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teradata by 846.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,649 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 32.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,655,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,428,000 after buying an additional 410,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Teradata by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,381,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after buying an additional 204,860 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Teradata by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter.

Teradata stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

