ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACAD opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $394,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $145,948.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock valued at $774,823 in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

