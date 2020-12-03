LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,232 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 507.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

LEG stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $53.13.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

