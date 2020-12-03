LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,777 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 3,032.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,673,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $8,196,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,042,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 48,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,773,000.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MXI opened at $78.70 on Thursday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $79.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.