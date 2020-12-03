LPL Financial LLC Acquires 22,233 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 105,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,225,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 81,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90.

