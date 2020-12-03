Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.28% of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PWC opened at $100.76 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $102.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

