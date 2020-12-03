LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 119,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.