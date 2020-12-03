LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 779,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 556.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 617,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 523,818 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 940,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 130,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 378,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 58,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52 and a beta of 0.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

