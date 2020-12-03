LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,039.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 166,021 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $243,000.

Shares of RCD stock opened at $118.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

