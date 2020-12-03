LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Invesco Cleantech ETF worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 143.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF in the second quarter valued at $158,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Cleantech ETF alerts:

PZD opened at $68.80 on Thursday. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Cleantech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Cleantech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.