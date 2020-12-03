LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,155 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,148,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.59.

