John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.34% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 277,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 30,922 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $28.98 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99.

