LPL Financial LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.20% of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $990,000.

NASDAQ BLCN opened at $38.89 on Thursday. Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76.

