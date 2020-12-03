LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,291,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,467,000 after purchasing an additional 219,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after buying an additional 2,344,779 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,870,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after acquiring an additional 94,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 63.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 244,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 254,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $11,278,030.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,968,576.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $480,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,986 shares of company stock worth $14,570,856. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.82.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.