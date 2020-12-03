LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POST. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Post by 9.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Post by 207.4% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Post by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $91.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.10.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

POST has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.45.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

