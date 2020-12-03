LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,199 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 86.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period.

PTEU stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

