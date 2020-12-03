LPL Financial LLC Buys 8,009 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $2,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,269 shares of company stock worth $6,164,183. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $58.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.