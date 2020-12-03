LPL Financial LLC Purchases 316 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 6.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $287.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.74 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

