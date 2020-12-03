LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,304 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD stock opened at $101.53 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.55.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

