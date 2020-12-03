LPL Financial LLC Acquires 18,296 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 152,484 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 41,036 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 90.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 19.8% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RA opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

