Swiss National Bank Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $29,214,000. EMS Capital LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,030,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 632,653 shares during the last quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 727,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

NYSE SIX opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $46.67.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $126.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,076 shares of company stock valued at $74,243 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.