LPL Financial LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,619,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 576.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 125,529 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 308.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 95,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SGDM opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.