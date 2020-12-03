LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOCL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after acquiring an additional 173,022 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 151.7% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF stock opened at $58.03 on Thursday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44.

