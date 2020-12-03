LPL Financial LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HNDL opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

