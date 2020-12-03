Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 27.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,344,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,261,000 after acquiring an additional 285,446 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 152,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 899,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of COG opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.23. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on COG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.